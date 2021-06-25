15 arrested in Montreal following Canadiens' win celebration

Montreal police made 15 arrests on Thursday night following the Montreal Canadiens Game 6 victory.

According to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), eight police vehicles were vandalized, 60 infractions were issued, and two police officers were treated for “minor injuries.”

In a phone call with Daily Hive, SPVM media relations officer Julien Lévesque said, “arrests were made due to assault on police officers, obstruction of officers, and armed assault on police.”

Some of the 60 infractions were related to violations against the city’s fireworks laws. Tear gas was dispersed into the crowd to keep rowdy fans at bay who were throwing objects.

À proximité du Centre Bell:

Des projectiles sont lancés en direction des policiers et des méfaits sont commis. Veuillez éviter le secteur. Interventions ciblées en cours #SPVM ^RM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 25, 2021

After the game, Montreal police locked down fans at the Bell Centre, citing that outside was “too dangerous” for the 3,500 fans to exit.

Stand-in coach Luke Richardson asked Canadiens fans to “celebrate responsibly” and “get home safely.”