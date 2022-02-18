Proof of vaccination no longer required for Raptors and Leafs games

Proof of vaccination is no longer required to attend Toronto Raptors or Maple Leafs games or any other sporting events hosted by MLSE.

On Monday, the Province of Ontario announced that it is planning to ease certain COVID-19 restrictions. MLSE says that it is following “provincial guidance” and removing the requirement for fans entering venues to be vaccinated, beginning on March 1.

“Confidence in the existing vaccination rates within the province, and the current epidemiology of COVID-19 as determined by public health officials, contributed to the decision,” MLSE said in a media release.

Proof of vaccination could still be required in some cases where league rules stipulate it.

MLSE added that the vaccine mandate is remaining in place for full- and part-time employees.

“While the current vaccination rate within the province is high, with 92 percent of Ontarians 12 and over having at least one dose, and despite the provincial vaccine mandate no longer being required as of March 1, MLSE continues to encourage all employees, partners, and fans to be fully vaccinated, including the booster dose, to offer themselves the most protection possible and to contribute to an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” MLSE said in a media release.

Mask-wearing will continue to be “strictly enforced” through the company’s “Mask up or out” policy.

MLSE said it might reimpose the proof of vaccine mandate in the future, depending on the circumstances.