The 2023 MLB standings as predicted by FanGraphs

The 2023 MLB season is just around the corner for the Toronto Blue Jays.

With 12 teams making the playoffs after the 162-game season, the league is always challenging to predict. However, there are some clubs head and shoulders above the rest.

As the Jays look to bring further success to the renovated Rogers Centre, they will be in for an uphill battle, according to the popular stats website, FanGraphs.

FanGraphs gives the Blue Jays a 71% chance of making the playoffs and a 6.7% chance of winning the World Series.

Although the World Series championship odds are slim, the Blue Jays could still win the competitive AL East, with FanGraphs suggesting a 26.8% possibility.

As for a record, the Blue Jays are projected to reach 87.5 wins, putting them second in the division behind the New York Yankees and their projected 90.1 victories. Yet, the mark would make 2023 Toronto’s worst season since 2019, when they only won 67 games.

Chasing down the Yankees over the last several seasons has not been an easy task for any teams, let alone the Blue Jays, who haven’t finished ahead of them since 2016, when the Boston Red Sox won the division.

Looking at the wild card races, FanGraphs projects the Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners to claim the AL spots, while the NL seeds would go to the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

The most competitive division of all looks to be the AL West, with five teams expected to break the 81-game mark. Yet, the Blue Jays’ AL East isn’t far behind, with five teams projected to broach 80 wins in the season.

Looking at the rest of the league, the Atlanta Braves are projected to reach the most wins with 94.6, with the Yankees’ mark in second.

The Blue Jays open the MLB season on March 30 with a visit to the Detroit Tigers before opening at home on April 11.

FanGraphs win projections

American League

AL East

New York Yankees – 90.1 Toronto Blue Jays – 87.5 Tampa Bay Rays – 86.6 Boston Red Sox – 80.8 Baltimore Orioles – 75.2

AL Central

Cleveland Guardians – 83.3 Minnesota Twins – 82.3 Chicago White Sox – 79.3 Kansas City Royals – 72.0 Detroit Tigers 70.9

AL West

Houston Astros – 89.2 Seattle Mariners- 83.6 Los Angeles Angels – 82.6 Texas Rangers – 81.5 Oakland Athletics – 67.5

AL Wild Card

Toronto Blue Jays – 87.5 Tampa Bay Rays – 86.6 Seattle Mariners- 83.6

National League

NL East

Atlanta Braves – 94.6 New York Mets – 90.2 Philadelphia Phillies – 86.8 Florida Marlins – 80.7 Washington Nationals – 65.0

NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals 88.3 Milwaukee Brewers – 86.0 Chicago Cubs – 76.7 Pittsburgh Pirates – 73.8 Cincinnati Reds – 68.3

NL West

San Diego Padres – 92.7 Los Angeles Dodgers – 88.1 San Francisco Giants – 84.1 Arizona Diamondbacks – 78.2 Colorado Rockies – 64.0

NL Wild Card