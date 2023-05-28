Missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Surrey four days ago: RCMP

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing, and Surrey RCMP is calling on the public to help locate him.

Dontaye Baker was last seen around 9 am Thursday in the 115 block of 141A Street in Surrey.

“He has not been seen or heard from since,” RCMP said in a release.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.”

Mounties say police and the boy’s family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Baker is described as 5’1″ tall, 230 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black Nike Airforce shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2023-05-28.