Topless protester charged with mischief after interrupting Avril Lavigne at Junos

The topless protester that jumped on stage while Avril Lavigne was presenting the next performer at the Juno Awards has been charged with mischief, according to Edmonton police.

In an email to Daily Hive, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) stated that “a 37-year-old female was charged with mischief in regards to the incident.”

The incident on Monday night saw Lavigne respond swiftly to the protester with “Get the f**k off, b***h.”

Topless woman crashes JUNOs stage while @AvrilLavigne introduces a performer. “Get the fuck off, bitch.” pic.twitter.com/FZ6OuVP6AB — John R Kennedy (@JRK_Media) March 14, 2023

Speaking to the media after the show, actor Simu Liu, the host of the 52nd Junos, added, “It was the most Canadian way to be escorted off stage,” commenting on how the protester was gently whisked off the stage.

Lavigne was nominated for five awards at the ceremony, including single, album, artist, and pop album of the year, as well as the TikTok Juno Fan Choice, the latter of which she won later in the evening.