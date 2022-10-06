World-famous retailer opens $2 discount store in Vancouver

Considering how everything costs a whole lot more now thanks to inflation, a popular international retailer has decided to help the masses by launching “$2 plus” stores in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver.

Miniso Canada‘s rebrand campaign launched this weekend, offering quality goods starting at just $2, and nothing in the store will cost you more than $10.

While most of the new store locations are in Ontario, Vancouver’s Granville Street location has also been rebranded.

The store is between Dunsmuir and West Pender Streets.

Popular items like their LED candle lights and soft plush toys are perfect for the fall season and can be had for cheap at their newly discounted locations.

If you sign up to be a part of their membership program, you can test your luck with a lucky spin, giving you the chance to win additional discounts or special gifts.

Lineups were spotted over the weekend in Toronto as customers rushed to get their hands on all the discounted goods and promotions offered.

The “#1 trending store in North America” also offers a wide selection of international snacks, home goods, and even apparel, providing its customers with a one-stop-shop experience.

There are several other Miniso locations in Metro Vancouver including in North Vancouver and in Burnaby’s Metrotown.

Address: 550 Granville Street, Downtown Vancouver