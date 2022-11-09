A dangerous incident involving a truck on a Metro Vancouver overpass has been shared online by the Delta Police Department, which shows the truck narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The troubling video shows two trucks travelling eastbound in the oncoming lane. As the two trucks travel down around the bend, the truck behind the first truck veers into the oncoming lane, narrowly missing the driver heading westbound in what would’ve been a head-on collision.

According to Delta police, the incident took place on October 19 on the Deltaport overpass. Dashcam footage was sent to the Delta Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

“In the days following this incident, members of our truck section worked with partner agencies to investigate and identify the driver,” Delta police said in a statement.

Officers located the truck driver in question and they admitted to the incident.

Delta police say that the driver was issued two violation tickets, including Drive with Due Care and Cross Double Solid Line.

In total, the driver is being issued close to $500 in fines.

The near collision caused by the Metro Vancouver truck driver prompted Delta police to issue a reminder about vehicle safety.

Just hours before Delta police shared the incident video, they shared another post about a blitz on November 7, when 48 violation tickets were handed out.