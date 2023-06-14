Police called to Metro Vancouver transit station over e-scooter theft

Vancouver police say they’ve chased down and arrested a man in connection to a recent string of e-scooter thefts in the city.

The latest investigation began when the suspect arranged to buy an e-scooter from a seller off Facebook Marketplace, police say. The pair arranged to meet near the Joyce-Collingwood Expo Line SkyTrain Station yesterday afternoon.

But when the seller was showing off the pricey product, the buyer/suspect allegedly jumped on and quickly rode away without paying.

The smooth steal might be explained by experience, as police allege this could have been the 10th time this has happened.

“A couple of #VPD officers working in the community saw what happened, gave chase, and arrested the suspect riding the e-scooter. He’s now being investigated for at least nine similar thefts,” police wrote on Twitter.

Police are using this theft to remind people to not only meet online buyers in a public place during the day but also take it a step further and use the police’s Safe Exchange Location outside the Cambie Street police station when dealing with in-person exchange.