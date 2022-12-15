A Metro Vancouver resident who lives in a Burnaby complex is expressing his frustrations at his strata about its refusal to do anything about cleanliness in the building.

Among the resident’s claims include his assertion that litter isn’t collected and that elevators and elevator halls are dirty.

The resident suggests “a coffee spill in the elevator could be there for a week.”

He also sent Daily Hive Urbanized some photos to highlight the issue.

An email we received was signed, “yours truly, a very frustrated strata resident.”

The resident in question says that the complex is new and beautiful, under five years old, and that he loves living there. The complex is called Savile Row, located on Canada Way.

About a week ago, the Metro Vancouver resident reached out to Daily Hive Urbanized about cleanliness in his building and the lack of action taken by strata. We reached out to the strata in question, Rancho Management Services, but have yet to hear back.

To make matters worse, he says that the strata manager suggested that any action taken could increase the strata fees.

The resident in question emailed the strata and did hear back from Rancho, but it just told him that they’d present his email to the Strata Council for review. He also has yet to hear back.

One of the resident’s primary concerns pertained to cleanliness in the shared fitness facility in the building, where many of the pictures he sent us came from.

Pictures show dust on fitness equipment, “dead bugs from summers ago,” and general dirt and grime on sinks and other surfaces.

Outside of the situation in the gym, the resident claims that a year ago, a banana peel and potato chips were in the elevator hallway for four months, “despite the multiple emails I sent to the managing company.”

The resident says that he does his best to keep the building clean.

“I don’t feel it’s my job to clean the floor of the elevator, wash the gym’s bathroom sink or clean all the dead bugs from summers ago when I am paying for strata fees that are just building a fund in the bank instead.”

At the very least, the resident would like to see a cleaning service in the building once a month.

