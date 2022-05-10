Eco-art turns Metro Vancouver park into a magical fantasyland (PHOTOS)
As you walk through a popular park in Burnaby, you might find magical, wonderous creatures along the way.
The Burnaby Blooms Festival, which promotes the ecological health and sustainability of the community, has returned for 2022. It’s the perfect way to celebrate spring and the awakening of the earth this month.
In Deer Lake Park, as part of the festival, there’s an eco-art installation that you have to see to believe. It will be on display for the rest of May, so plan to see it before it disappears.
The installation was curated by local artist Nickie Lewis from The Wizards Makery and it’s turned the park into a forest of fantasies featuring all kinds of magical creatures.
The artist told Daily Hive that they created 10 sculptures for the event from the city’s green waste, green waste donated by the community, and all-natural jute twine only – no screws or nails.
You can find Aster, the 25 foot dragon, a baby dragon, a Pegasis, a Tree Troll, an elf, a sleeping fairy, a goblin, and Medusa.
Eco-Art in Deer Lake Park
Where: Deer Lake Park, 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
When: Now until the end of May 2022
Cost: Free!