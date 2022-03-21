Former NHLer Marc Methot isn’t the only one confused by the Ottawa Senators’ acquisition of Travis Hamonic.

The move for the 31-year-old defenceman with a year left on his contract at $3 million didn’t make much sense to Senators fans, with the team trading away a third-round pick in the midst of their rebuild. On Sunday, Methot took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the deal.

Methot didn’t mention Hamonic by name in a short thread, but it’s not hard to read in between the lines with what he’s talking about.

“It’s a weird acquisition, for sure,” Methot tweeted. “I honestly haven’t followed the on-ice play of the player in some time. I can say this, I know lots of players. All of them have told me that the new acquisition is a bit of a different bird. Not sure that’s what I’d want around a young core.”

Methot played 13 seasons for the Senators, Blue Jackets and Stars. He had 22 goals and 101 assists for a total of 123 points in his 624 career games.

Methot currently co-hosts the Senators-focused podcast The Wally and Methot Show along with former TSN reporter Brent Wallace.

“Of course, I could be wrong. The problem is, I’m usually correct,” Methot added in a follow-up tweet.

Hamonic had seven points (3-4-7) in 24 games in Vancouver this season.

Whatever the case about Hamonic that makes him a “different bird”, he’s Ottawa’s situation to deal with now. Ottawa is scheduled to visit Rogers Arena on April 19, the first chance Hamonic will have to play his now-former team.