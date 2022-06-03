McDavid flattens former Oilers' forward Cogliano with massive hit (VIDEO)

Don’t let anyone ever tell you Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid isn’t capable of throwing a hit.

During the first period of Thursday night’s Game 2 matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, McDavid hit the highlight reel for a play along the side boards.

But for once, it wasn’t a between the legs deke, a no-look pass, or a jaw-dropping spin move: it was, yes, McDavid laying down the boom on an opposing player.

Former Oilers forward Andrew Cogliano was on the receiving end of this hit from McDavid.

McDavid then retreated to the bench, with no penalty being assessed on the play. McDavid looked like he might’ve been hit on the jaw in the follow through, but remained in the game.

Cogliano spent four seasons with the Oilers from 2007-2011, but that clearly didn’t mean much to McDavid.

Oilers fans were eating up the big hit from their star:

Good lord, McDavid crushed Cogliano on that hit! — Cody Chalfan (@cachalfan) June 3, 2022

That McDavid hit got me off the couch — Blake Friedman (@BFriedman23) June 3, 2022

Conor McDavid 💪💪💪 — JM (@ThisMerv) June 3, 2022

McDavid out here McDemolishing people — Ben (@MartinsBus) June 3, 2022

It’s not just a one-off, though. Entering tonight, McDavid had 44 hits this year in the playoffs in 13 games, compared to 32 previously in his three prior postseason appearances (in 21 games)

As of publishing time though, it wasn’t able to provide any sort of immediate spark. Colorado and Edmonton headed into the first intermission tied at one goal apiece.