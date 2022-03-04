McDavid signs endorsement deal with BetMGM sports gambling company

Connor McDavid has landed a new endorsement deal, this time with a gambling company.

In what BetMGM is calling a “groundbreaking agreement,” the sports betting and gaming company announced it has added the Edmonton Oilers star as a brand ambassador.

BetMGM says he’ll soon be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, social media content, and fan events.

Greatness recognizes greatness. In a groundbreaking agreement, we are thrilled to welcome @CMcDavid97 to the BetMGM family. The MVP is ready to win with #TheKingofSportsbooks 👑 pic.twitter.com/8b7RMOyIPs — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 4, 2022

“I am very excited to partner with BetMGM as they continue to shape the future of sports betting,” said McDavid. “It’s also a real honour to be on the same BetMGM team with star athletes like Wayne Gretzky and Kevin Garnett, both of whom I admire very much.”

McDavid is BetMGM’s first active athlete from one of the four major North American sports leagues. BetMGM’s list of brand ambassadors includes a number of big-name retired athletes, including Wayne Gretzky, Kevin Garnett, and Marshawn Lynch.

“The accomplishments that Connor has already earned on the ice is astonishing and we are excited to welcome him to the BetMGM family. We look forward to working together to engage BetMGM players across North America,” said BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost.

Prior to signing this deal, Forbes estimated that McDavid earned $4 million in off-ice income from endorsements, appearances, and memorabilia and licensing deals. That’s in addition to the eight-year, $100 million contract he signed to play hockey with the Oilers in 2017.

Other companies McDavid has worked with recently include Rogers, CIBC, Go Auto, Adidas, and CCM.

The move by McDavid follows Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews partnering with sports gambling website Bet99.net. Once taboo for leagues and athletes, sports betting companies are coming into the mainstream following legalization in the United States and Canada.