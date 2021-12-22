Mars to be among the first carbon-neutral chocolate bars in Canada

As consumers today, we want to be able to enjoy life’s little moments (hint: chocolate), knowing the brand we supported in our purchase is doing its part for a more sustainable world.

More than half of consumers (61%) want more information to help them make better sustainable choices, but at the same time, just 20% check the sustainability claims made on packaging or in advertising, according to the EY Future Consumer Index.

Mars, Inc. is among the companies committed to building a more sustainable future. Earlier this year, it shared its goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 — across its entire value chain.

In support of this, Mars Wrigley has announced that all Mars bars sold in Canada, Ireland, and the UK will be certified as carbon neutral starting in 2023. The much-loved treat will be among the first certified carbon-neutral chocolate bars and the first produced by a top-five confectionery company.

Mars has been family-owned for more than 100 years, allowing the company the freedom to think in generations so that it can invest in people, pets, and the planet.

The company’s purpose is “the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.” That’s why Mars is committed to the critical actions needed to tackle climate change across its food, treats and snacks, and pet care businesses.

Now, from January 1, 2023, onwards, the Mars bar — a treat that dates back to 1932 — will be certified carbon-neutral. Can you believe it? Since over 19 million Mars bars are purchased in Canada per year, this is a big move forward within the confectionery industry.

“Starting with the iconic Mars bar, and supported by our global net-zero commitment, this is the type of critical action needed to tackle the climate emergency and address the health and sustainability of our planet,” Mars Canada’s General Manager, Chantal Templeton, said in a press release.

For over 30 years, the Mars bar has been manufactured in Newmarket, Ontario. The production facility that brings the chocolate delight to life is certified LEED Silver, sends no waste to landfill and incorporates energy-saving initiatives — including recapturing heat from its operations to heat the building.

As it stands, a large portion of the emissions from Mars bars stems from Mars Wrigley’s agricultural supply chains. To address this, the company is taking action to reduce emissions, including addressing land use, deforestation, and looking at how it sources raw materials. The emissions that can’t be eliminated will be offset by high-quality carbon removal credits based on climate solutions, such as land restoration and reforestation.

Mars is also set to advance its efforts to sustainably transform supply chain agricultural practices, including the use of satellite data to geo-map cocoa farms and accelerating partnerships with suppliers to produce dairy more sustainably. As a result, the carbon footprint of the Mars bar is expected to be reduced by over 20% in Canada, Ireland, and the UK by 2023.

By working closely with a credible, independent auditor, Mars will be on the path to certifying the Mars bar as carbon neutral. The company will be adhering to what is considered the leading international standard of carbon-neutral specification along the way: PAS 2060.

