Mariners jump on Manoah early to take Game 1 vs. Blue Jays

It took the Seattle Mariners 21 years to get back into the postseason, and they wasted no time in the American League Wild Card series. Three batters into Game 1, they scored the first run of the game and never looked back, taking the opening game 4-0 over the Blue Jays.

It was a rare rough day at the office for Alek Manoah, who lasted only 5.2 innings and surrendered four earned runs against the Mariners. Heading into Game 1, Manoah had a string of eight consecutive quality starts.

The Mariners jumped on Manoah early thanks to an RBI double by Eugenio Suarez, followed by a two-run home run from Cal Raleigh. Manoah gave up another earned run in the fifth inning on a fielder’s choice.

Typically, Manoah is dialled in from the start of the game. He gave up seven earned runs during the first inning during the entire regular season. But the Mariners teed off for three runs against him in the very first inning of his postseason debut.

He hit Julio Rodriguez on two occasions, and both times he came around to score. These proved to be costly by Manoah, who led the American League with 15 hit batters during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays had no answer for Mariners right-hander Luis Castillio. He was dominant against one of the best lineups in baseball, shutting them out through 7.1 innings and striking out five batters.

The last opponent to shut out the Blue Jays through 7.1 innings or more in a postseason game was Curt Schilling, who tossed a complete game shutout in Game 5 of the 1993 World Series. In fact, an opposing starting pitcher didn’t shut out the Blue Jays through 7.1 innings or more the entire regular season in 2022.

Castillo was dealing heat the whole way, dialling his fastball up to 100 MPH at several points in the game. Despite a handful of hits from the Blue Jays, they failed to capitalize on their opportunities against Castillo.

Some of his pitches were flat-out filthy. Good luck to anyone trying to square up a pitch like this with elite velocity and movement. It’s no wonder the Blue Jays couldn’t get anything going against Castillo.

Luis Castillo, Crazy 99mph Sinker. 🥴 21 inches of run. pic.twitter.com/aVoIgJQ5xa — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 7, 2022

Toronto had runners on base in the second, third and fifth innings, but stranded five baserunners against Castillo and the Mariners. In fact, the Blue Jays didn’t have a runner reach third base until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Thanks to MLB’s new three-game Wild Card format, the Blue Jays will get an opportunity to even up the Wild Card series in Game 2 tomorrow afternoon at 4:07 p.m. EST. No more one and done, otherwise the Blue Jays would pack up their lockers for the year.

Toronto hasn’t confirmed their Game 2 starter yet, but Kevin Gausman will likely toe the rubber, with left-hander Robbie Ray countering for the Mariners.