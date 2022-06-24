This Airbnb cabin HAS to be one of the most unique in Canada (PHOTOS)

It may be one of the most unique pads you can rent on Airbnb in Canada.

Not only is it lakefront, but it’s also made out of shipping containers. You read the right.

Touted as the “Rare Lakefront Shipping Container Cabin,” the cabin is near Inglis, Manitoba and was designed by renowned Canadian architect David Penner.

It was even featured on the cover of Cottager Magazine, and it is just a 10-minute drive from Asessippi Ski Resort.

Take a gander at what the place has to offer. Even just looking at that bright yellow on the outside screams interesting to us.

You might also like: A Look Inside: Alberta's largest home for sale with 17,000 square feet (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

At 110,000 square feet, Hamptons mansion is America's largest home (PHOTOS)

Fantasyland Hotel has a new theme room and it's kinda spooky (PHOTOS)

According to its Airbnb listing, this cabin is 1,100 square feet. It has a bright, modern, open concept layout with a large living, dining, and kitchen area with fantastic lake views, new stainless appliances, and designer furnishings.

It also has in-floor heated hardwoods and an EQ3 sectional in front of the wood stove. So pop open that bottle of wine while you are at it and relax and enjoy the view.

There are also two bathrooms, each with a shower and double-over-double bunkbeds.

The yard slopes gently down to the lake, where you can ice fish, snowshoe, or hike. Bring your canoe or kayak in the summer and glide through the lake to take in the views. This place truly seems like a haven year-round.

Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on that balcony way up in the sky? Views for days and a good cup of joe — that’s certainly hard to beat compared to other Airbnbs across Canada.