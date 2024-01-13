It's so cold in Vancouver that someone was spotted playing pond hockey

The cold temperatures had one man in East Vancouver eager to put his skates on and play some outdoor hockey any way he could.

The unidentified individual chose to go for a solo skate on the demolition site on the property of the former London Drugs on East Hastings Street. Making the already hilarious clip even better was that while doing so, he was paying homage to the iconic 1977 movie Slap Shot by wearing a Charlestown Chiefs jersey.

It’s so cold in Vancouver somebody is skating on the demolition site of the old London Drugs on East Hastings …in a Charlestown Chiefs jersey! pic.twitter.com/klnL0RWxhw — Pucks On Net (@Pucksonnetca) January 13, 2024



Vancouver, like much of Western Canada, has been very cold as of late, which has resulted in ponds such as the one being skated on in the above video freezing over entirely. In fact, today is currently sitting at -7 °C. That said, others in the area looking to do the same may not get the chance, as temperatures are supposed to warm up early next week, with Monday having an expected high of 1 °C.

As funny as this video is, it is important to remember to use extreme caution when it comes to skating on ponds. There is the possibility of falling through any sort of skating pond should the ice not be thick enough.