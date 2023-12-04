27-year-old snowmobiler who went missing on a BC mountain has died

A 27-year-old man from Quebec has died after snowmobiling on Boulder Mountain, RCMP confirmed.

According to Mounties, it was notified a snowmobiler was missing on the mountain near Revelstoke on Saturday just before 6 pm.

RCMP said the man was snowmobiling with a group when he was separated and attempted to reach his friends through a radio to share his location. However, police said using GPS or satellite communication was the only way he could have been immediately located.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded and located the 27-year-old in serious medical distress in a remote and steep area called the “Toilet Bowl.”

“Sadly, while the man was being rapidly extracted from the location, his condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP said.

Revelstoke RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service in the investigation, but the Mounties added death is not deemed suspicious.