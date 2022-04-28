Man dead after police-involved shooting on Commercial Drive

An East Vancouver man is dead after a police-involved shooting on Commercial Drive.

The man died following an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver Police on Wednesday night.

In a news release, police say they responded to reports of an alleged assault inside an apartment near Commercial Drive and East 5th Avenue just after 8:30 pm.

#VPDNews: An East Vancouver man has died following an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver Police on Wednesday night. Media Release: https://t.co/vaSCJtXEYe pic.twitter.com/AcTgonmoXY — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 28, 2022

When patrol officers arrived, there was an interaction that resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

The 40-year-old suspect has died, and one police officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Independent Investigations Office is investigating.