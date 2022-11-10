Here’s what a day in the life on an luxury yacht looks like (PHOTOS)

Emerald Cruises just unveiled its 2023/2024 luxury yacht collection, which got us thinking — what exactly would a day on one of these look like?

The new custom-designed ships, Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, are built for just 100 guests and offer an intimate experience and highly personalized service. With fine dining, stylish suites, and the chance to visit bustling coastal cities, guests are guaranteed an unforgettable experience.

What’s more, this luxury adventure starts at just $650 a day, so there’s never been a better time to try the luxurious yacht lifestyle for yourself. Tempted? Here’s what to expect.

Eat and drink to your heart’s content

On board the yachts, you’ll find several dining spaces, bars, and a relaxing lounge to enjoy and meet with friends on board.

Both breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style in the main restaurant, La Cucina Dining, so you can be sure there’s something to satisfy all taste buds. You can also swing by the Aqua Pool Cafe to grab a light bite to get the day going, or take a cup of freshly steamed coffee onto the deck and watch the sunrise over the glistening water.

In the evenings, guests will find an exquisite dinner menu in the main restaurant, focusing on local, seasonal produce — from fresh seafood to tender racks of lamb to rich truffle risotto. All guests receive complimentary sommelier-paired wine with their meals, so why not indulge in a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or Rosé as you dine?

Next, head to the Amici Bar & Lounge, a contemporary and inviting space where expert mixologists serve up a wide range of handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. Or visit the Sky Bar on deck seven and take in a panoramic view of the sunset, drink in hand.

Ease into the day

If you’re looking to take care of your mind, body, and spirit on your cruise, hit up the Elements Spa & Wellness Centre to truly unwind or to start your day off right. Some of the fantastic treatments available include deep tissue massages and soothing facials — all completed using ESPA products and holistic therapies.

Treat yourself to a session in Emerald Cruise’s state-of-the-art infrared sauna, which presents a modern twist on the classic that heats the body’s inner temperature without the extreme temperatures — so guests can stay and relax for longer.

After that, head to the pool deck and take a dip in the infinity-style pool before lounging on a comfy chair to soak up the sun.

Get out and explore

Sailing to some of the most exciting destinations of the Mediterranean, the Adriatic Sea, the Red Sea, the Caribbean, and Central America, Emerald Cruise’s yachts offer a new adventure every day.

If it’s a port day, you’ll want to spend most of the day out and about soaking up what the latest destination has to offer.

Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara have been thoughtfully designed to allow access to smaller ports and harbours, meaning guests get a chance to discover coastlines and towns they otherwise wouldn’t get to. Enjoy local cuisine, go sightseeing, or try new activities before returning to your luxurious haven on the sea.

Recharge in elegance

After a long day, head back to your lavish stateroom, a cozy sanctuary that offers all the modern amenities you’d expect from a boutique hotel.



All standard staterooms and suites include king-size or twin-size beds with Egyptian-cotton linens, an ensuite bathroom, a flatscreen HDTV, climate control, and complimentary WiFi. The rooms also include robes and towels from Italian luxury fashion designer Missoni, as well as a range of ESPA beauty products.

Over 88% of the rooms include balconies and some suites even come with a stunning private terrace. Immersed in true comfort, it’s easy to sink into a serene slumber and recharge for the day ahead.

For more information about Emerald Cruise’s luxury yachts, download a complimentary brochure here or sign up for one of its free Travel Showcase events today. These events will provide you with inspiration, insights, and knowledge to plan a memorable onboard holiday experience. With access to a team of experts, you’ll receive the latest information — you’ll also receive exclusive offers just for attending.

When: Monday, November 14 to Wednesday, November 16

Time:

Luxury Yacht Cruising: 11:30 am to 12:15 pm

Europe and Asia River Cruising: 10 am to 11 am

Where: Burnaby (Delta Hotels Burnaby), Coquitlam (Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club) and Richmond (Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel)