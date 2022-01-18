The burgeoning neighbourhood of Edmonds in South Burnaby has become a top spot on potential buyers’ radars for its rapid development growth in recent years.

The up-and-coming area recently improved the South Spur urban trail, enhanced the Griffiths Drive pedestrian and cyclist overpass, and is close to opening two NHL-sized arenas.

The community is now also gaining the final addition to the highly desirable Cedar Creek community. The Signature Collection by Ledingham McAllister features 261 homes within two, six-storey buildings. The project is set to be completed for summer 2023, and sales begin January 29 of this year.

For those of you on a house hunt, let’s take a closer look at this development.

Designed for the West Coast lifestyle

Inspired by the “rugged and regal British Columbia Cedar“, The Signature Collection features one-bedroom and den to three-bedroom residences, ranging from 605 to 954 sq ft. Award-winning Integra Architecture and Portico Design Group interiors created contemporary West Coast residences that feel warm and inviting.

Each home includes thoughtful details, packing in the luxuries on the checklists of those wanting to invest in condominium living.

Cedar Creek’s homes include 9 ft ceilings and expansive windows allowing for an abundance of natural sunlight, while the generous patios and private balconies provide an ideal space for barbecue nights or a simple glass of wine.

The heart of each home features an inviting kitchen, including full-sized KitchenAid appliances, modern, two-toned cabinetry, quartz composite countertops, contemporary tile backsplash, and kitchen islands perfect for entertaining. Plus, some of the units include pantries to optimize space.

Floor plans feature spacious dens to make working from home easier (goodbye dining room table that doubles as a desk). Once the day is finished, you can get your steps in with a stroll around the neighbourhood, or even through your building’s expansive community outdoor space.

The Cedar Creek community will have two landscaped gathering spots, complete with benches and picnic tables and community garden plots. Young children can enjoy the play areas, while adults get in a workout in the fitness room. Plus, there’s a convenient, fully furnished guest suite for out-of-town visitors.

Introducing Edmonds

The Edmonds neighbourhood caught the eye of Ledingham McAllister for many reasons, including its proximity to both indoor and outdoor hubs like Metrotown and Deer Lake Park.

As South Burnaby is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, Cedar Creek places you at the doorstep of this vast network of trails, parks, lakes, and forests. The Cedar Creek pedestrian trail will also connect you to 400,000 sq ft of shops and services at the future neighbouring Southgate City.

There is also a nearby network of transportation choices, such as the Edmonds SkyTrain station — minutes from Cedar Creek. Also offered is easy access to Edmonds Town Centre, Highgate Village (with its open-air market boasting a plethora of new shops and services), as well as many restaurants and the Edmonds Community Centre.

Ledingham McAllister is behind the first four buildings at Cedar Creek and the highly anticipated, 60-acre Southgate City just around the corner.

The company has had a wealth of success in creating communities. Previous developments include Storybook and Cameron in Burnaby, Dominion in New Westminster, Saltaire in White Rock, and Saffron in Richmond. Each project displays quality and value that’s fitting to each of their unique neighbourhoods.

Sales for The Signature Collection begin Saturday, January 29 with homes starting from the mid $500,000s. Register here to be among the first to receive exclusive updates. To learn more, book an appointment, or get in touch with Cedar Creek’s sales team, visit liveatcedarcreek.com.