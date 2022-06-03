Lululemon announces SeaWheeze Half Marathon has run its course

Lululemon’s popular SeaWheeze Half Marathon is no more.

The company that organizes the annual race announced on Thursday that they won’t be hosting it anymore.

The last in-person SeaWheeze happened in 2019, and Lululemon organized virtual events in 2020 and 2021.

2022 was set to be the race’s 11th year, but Lululemon announced on Thursday that it’s pulling the plug.

“After 10 wonderful years, the SeaWheeze half marathon has run its course. But if there’s one thing we know, it’s that when the sun sets on a finish line, it rises to a new start line,” the company said on Twitter. “Stay tuned—and trained—for what’s next in lululemon running.”

It’s not yet known what the company plans to reveal about its racing or running plans.