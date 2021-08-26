We just discovered low-sugar candy that's actually tasty

Sometimes, we can’t help but get nostalgic for those lovely childhood days, filling up on all sorts of sugary sweets. We were blissfully ignorant of the effects of sugar, shaking off any health consequences, and totally unaware of what calorie listings were.

One of the “joys” of getting older is becoming more aware of the relationship between food and health. It’s an increase in awareness that can be truly empowering, allowing us to make more informed decisions for our own unique health and be constructively critical of food products.

On the other hand, health isn’t an all-or-nothing kind of solution — even the healthiest of eaters have their vices. (Has anyone else seen Dwayne Johnson’s cheat days on Instagram?)

Nutrition, after all, is all about finding balance — and that includes being able to indulge here and there.

And in the spirit of making those indulgences a little better for you, a new low-sugar candy — Healthy Hippo — is launching across Canada and the US.

While there’s no shortage of low-sugar confectioneries on the market, most of them rely on artificial sweeteners and other additives — such as stevia.

Healthy Hippo is taking a unique approach, offering mindful snackers everywhere a delicious, gummy alternative that’s free of stevia and anything artificial, all while being low in sugar, and high in fibre.

By using monk fruit juice concentrate as its sweetener, the candy brand has struck gold on a balanced formulation that will satisfy your sweet tooth — without the lingering, funky aftertaste of stevia.

So, basically, it’s your childhood candy — but made better.

Determined to get these sweet snacks just right without any commercialized stevia compounds, Healthy Hippo founder and CEO Ashley Paterson spent three years perfecting the formula.

By opting for monk fruit instead of other sweeteners, Paterson was able to achieve a naturally sweet treat that celebrates (not overtakes) the delicious flavours of the fruit ingredients.

Monk fruit, which is native to China and Northern Thailand, is a plant that’s often cultivated for its potent fruit extract, known to be only 250 times stronger than sucrose. The fruit is also currently being studied for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Paterson, who has always been a candy-lover, has a passion for creating better-for-you alternatives to unhealthy foods – making the healthier choice an easier one.

The new mother and sweet tooth enthusiast is also a lifelong advocate for plant-based foods which is no surprise given her early involvement in her family’s vegan CPG company Big Mountain Foods — this time in her life also sparked her entrepreneurial spirit.

Averaging at 15% of the sugar content compared to other traditional candies, Healthy Hippo’s sour keys and gummies are 100% vegan, gluten-free, and serve up about 13 grams of fibre – carefully keeping the fibre intake per serving size within recommended dietary guidelines.

Fun and colourful, the packaging radiates 90s vibes that evoke the pure, simple joys of all our childhood candy.

Before the end of the year, the company plans to continue to disrupt the confectionery marketplace with the advent of at least one new innovation.

Today, you can get your paws on the tasty treats at select local retailers, like Body Energy Club, or by going to healthyhippo.ca. Right now, the company is promoting their limited-edition variety packs, and have just launched their free shipping campaign for all orders over $90.