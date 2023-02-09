Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Vancouver is feeling the love.

Colourful love-themed street installations are popping up in select retail neighbourhoods throughout the city this February, and by discovering them, you can be in with the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

The Love Your City contest, a city-wide initiative hosted by 15 Business Improvement Associations, is encouraging Vancouverites to get out and explore some of their local neighbourhoods, where they can find glistening lights, life-size candy hearts, window decals, street decals, and all kinds of heartwarming odes to love.

Participating neighbourhoods include West 4th Avenue, Yaletown, South Granville, Robson, Mount Pleasant, West End, and more.

To be in with a chance to win a prize, all you have to do is visit any (or all!) of these neighbourhoods, and find the installations in the area.

Once you’ve found it, snap a picture and share it to your social media profile, making sure to tag @loveyourcitycontest and the neighbourhood you are visiting. Next, follow @loveyourcitycontest and you’ll be automatically entered to win the grand prize, which is valued at over $3,000 and contains goodies from each area.

Throughout February, @loveyourcitycontest will be posting hints on Instagram to help you find installations, so be sure to keep an eye out.

For more information about the contest and participating neighbourhoods, click here.

When: 1 February to 28 February

Where: Downtown Vancouver, West 4th Avenue, Yaletown, West End, South Granville, Robson, West Broadway, Strathcona, Point Grey Village, Mount Pleasant, Marpole, Cambie, Downtown Vancouver, East Village, and Dunbar Village.

Cost: Free