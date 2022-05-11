Get your ticket! Friday's Lotto Max jackpot is a whopping $55 million

The Lotto Max jackpot for this week now stands at $55 million.
The draw for Friday, May 13, includes a jackpot of $55 million and approximately four $1 million prizes.
It comes after there was no winner in Tuesday’s draw.
- You might also like:
- "Not a bad stress": winner of massive $70M Lotto Max jackpot revealed
- Lucky "Albertan" didn't actually win a $70M Lotto Max jackpot
For each $1 million, an additional seven numbers between 1 and 50 will be drawn.
Hit the beach! You could build your own castle-sized sand castle if you win Friday’s est. $55 Million LOTTO MAX Jackpot, plus an est. 4 MAXMILLIONS! #DreamToTheMAX pic.twitter.com/vQxVMmGjgQ
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) May 11, 2022
So, what are the odds of taking home the jackpot?