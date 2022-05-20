News

More than $75 million up for grabs in tonight's big-time Canada-wide lottery

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
May 20 2022, 7:04 pm
More than $75 million up for grabs in tonight's big-time Canada-wide lottery
Castleski/Shutterstock

How about a long shot this long weekend?

Friday night’s Lotto Max draw will offer an estimated $77 million in prizes, meaning a big-time $65 million jackpot and an estimated 12 Maxmillions.

If you’re in Quebec, your ears might perk up — Lotto Max players in Quebec have won over $3 billion since the national lottery game’s launch in 2009.

“As you might recall, two $70 million jackpots were won by Lotto Max players in Québec in 2020. To this day, they’re the biggest jackpots Loto-Québec has ever awarded,” said Isabelle Jean, the Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Loto-Québec. “More recently, on November 12, six Capitale-Nationale residents split a $50 million jackpot thanks to a winning ticket that they purchased as a group.”

The last record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot win in Quebec dates back to June 11, 2019, when a family split $65,000,000.

Loto-Québec says the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 33,294,800. But considering how the past two years have gone, is anything really impossible?

If you do win the big loot, don’t forget who steered you in the right direction.

Ty Jadah
