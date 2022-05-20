More than $75 million up for grabs in tonight's big-time Canada-wide lottery

How about a long shot this long weekend?

Friday night’s Lotto Max draw will offer an estimated $77 million in prizes, meaning a big-time $65 million jackpot and an estimated 12 Maxmillions.

If you’re in Quebec, your ears might perk up — Lotto Max players in Quebec have won over $3 billion since the national lottery game’s launch in 2009.

“As you might recall, two $70 million jackpots were won by Lotto Max players in Québec in 2020. To this day, they’re the biggest jackpots Loto-Québec has ever awarded,” said Isabelle Jean, the Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Loto-Québec. “More recently, on November 12, six Capitale-Nationale residents split a $50 million jackpot thanks to a winning ticket that they purchased as a group.”

The last record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot win in Quebec dates back to June 11, 2019, when a family split $65,000,000.

Loto-Québec says the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 33,294,800. But considering how the past two years have gone, is anything really impossible?

If you do win the big loot, don’t forget who steered you in the right direction.