"I was in disbelief!" Ontario family still in shock after massive lottery win

The next family reunion is sure to be a lively one for a group of relatives who won big in the lottery.

And these relatives have every reason to celebrate — after years of playing the lottery, it finally paid off big time. Patricia Swayze, Natasha Chenier, and Ross Albanese Hamilton, Ontario, and Shawnna Chenier of Gander, Newfoundland, said that they’ve been playing the lottery together for around eight years.

Swayze had opted to play the Instant $2 Million Extreme, a $20 game with a $2 million top prize. She recalls scratching the ticket when she noticed something unusual.

“When I scratched the ticket and saw the $2 million, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I ran up to Natasha to show her and she suggested we check on the OLG App to be sure. I was in disbelief!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, the group members said that they all shared the same feeling: shock and disbelief.

Now that they’re each half a million dollars richer, they discussed what they plan to do with their winnings: Natasha Chenier plans to use her money to pay off her mortgage and travel, Albanese and Swayze will use it to visit family, and Shawnna Chenier said she plans to purchase a house.

“I feel grateful,” said Shawnna Chenier.

The group’s winning ticket was purchased at Mix & Food Mart on Cannon Street in Hamilton.