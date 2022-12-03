Family's weekly Sunday tradition results in lottery win

A family that plays the lottery together, wins together — that appears to be the case at least for the Gay family from Oshawa, Ontario.

Married couple Dawna and Ernest shared that they have a small Sunday tradition with their son Corey: every week, they try their luck by playing the lottery game Pools.

But one recent purchase stood out to Ernest.

“I had a good feeling about this ticket,” he said.

And he turned out to be right.

When Dawna scanned the ticket, she was in for a pleasant surprise and didn’t hesitate to wake her sleeping husband.

“I scanned the ticket on the OLG app and woke up Ernest and said we won a lot!” she recalled.

The group had won $124,594.50 in Pools and split three ways, that’s a decent $4,1531.50 for each family member.

They shared their big news with a few relatives.

“They were all happy for us,” said Dawn.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their cheque, the trio didn’t share what they each plan to do with their winnings. However, they will be celebrating their win with a nice dinner, which will no doubt be a memorable meal.

“It’s a very exciting moment,” said Dawna.

The family’s winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Trading on Park Road in Oshawa.