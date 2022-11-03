Lottery winner bought ticket as "a treat" and netted a huge payout

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan says she gets lottery tickets sometimes as a treat, and she sure lucked out last month with a huge payout.

Humboldt resident Marianne Elliott told the Western Canada Lottery (WCLC) she couldn’t believe her eyes when she scratched her $500 Grand instant ticket and revealed that she had won the game’s top prize.

“I had to look at it about five times because I was kind of in shock,” she told the WCLC as she claimed her prize.

Elliott was overcome with emotion at her win – and when she called her husband to double-check the ticket, he thought something was wrong.

You might also like: An Alberta mountain town has been named one of the most underrated in Canada

“I was in disbelief": Lottery winner had to check her ticket NINE times to believe she won

Lottery winner says cashier was more excited than he was over big win

“I told him ‘No, you have to check this. I think it’s $500,000!’” she laughed.

The happy winner said she plans to use her windfall toward renovations and bills, while putting the rest away for a rainy day.

Elliott says she purchases tickets occasionally as a treat for herself. She picked up her winning ticket from Thrifty Market at 203 Main Street in Humboldt on October 9.

“It’s very overwhelming. I’m just in shock,” Elliott added.