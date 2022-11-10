Lottery winner had to find ticket in the ditch after wind blew it out of his truck

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan almost lost his riches when a gust of wind blew his tickets out of his truck when he was driving with his windows down.

Orville Miner and Wendy Olson matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number for the October 7 Lotto Max draw, winning them $135,984.60.

They told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that before they ever found out, they almost lost their ticket to a gust of wind.

While driving with the window down, Miner moved the sun visor — where he stores his lottery tickets — and next thing he knew, the wind was blowing them out the window, spreading them around a ditch.

“I had to get out of the truck and look around the ditch to find them all!” Miner said. Adding it was a panicky few minutes gathering up his lottery tickets.

Not willing to take any more chances by losing his tickets again, he decided to take them to a store and check them.

You might also like: Lottery winner bought ticket as "a treat" and netted a huge payout

“I was in disbelief": Lottery winner had to check her ticket NINE times to believe she won

Lottery winner thought she had won just $2 but was in fact a millionaire

When Miner scanned his ticket using the self-checker he discovered that one of the tickets that had flown away was a big winner.

To double check what he was seeing, Miner handed his ticket to the cashier who confirmed the win; they matched six of the draw’s winning numbers — 7, 23, 28, 31, 32, 39, 40 — and the bonus number: 2.

“I was kind of dumbfounded at first, I didn’t know what to say,” Miner said while claiming his ticket.

Upon returning home, Miner told Olson to sit down, then showed her the winning ticket and the claim slip.

“He’s really into April Fool’s jokes so I didn’t believe him at first,” said Olson. “I only believed it when I saw the matching ticket number on the claim slip.”

The White Fox residents purchased their ticket from Fas Gas Walleye Service at 350 1st Avenue E in Nipawin the day before the draw.

The winners said that they plan to pay off a few things and enjoy life a little better, and Miner is also looking forward to earlier retirement.