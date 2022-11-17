Man who won $14,000 wins a life-changing lottery prize

One Ontario man is no stranger to winning the lottery, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a massive shock the second time around.

Aurora resident Philip Cosentino has been playing the lottery for over two decades and won thousands of dollars playing Pools.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for 25 years,” said Cosentino. “I play Lotto Max when the jackpot is high, and I normally play Proline.”

The 59-year-old father of two had bought a ticket for the Lotto Max drawn and went to the store to check his tickets. When the screen notified him of his big win, he was understandably stunned.

He discovered that he was $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the October 14 Lotto Max draw.

“I went completely numb. I couldn’t believe it. I had to bring it up to the store clerk to be sure,” he said. Cosentino wasted no time sharing the news with his wife but she refused to believe him.

“She drove to the store herself to see it with her own eyes,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his huge cheque, Cosentino said that he doesn’t really have any major plans for his winnings just yet.

“At the moment, I plan to pay bills and save,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at King Convenience on King Road in King City.