A Canadian lottery winner literally has no plans with her big win

A woman in Manitoba hit it big time playing the lottery, however she has no big plans on spending her $250,000 windfall just yet.

Phyllis Kallusky of Cooks Creek, Manitoba, purchased her ticket from the Sobeys Birds Hill at 3156 Birds Hill Road in East Saint Paul on May 24.

The day after the draw, Kallusky went to check her tickets using the self-checker.

She told the Western Canadian Lottery Commission (WCLC) in a news release that she couldn’t believe her eyes, matching all seven digits of the winning EXTRA number – 4045956.

“I was in disbelief,” she told the WCLC, adding that she has no plans for her windfall at this time.

“It feels fantastic!” she added.

There is certainly a number of things we could think of to use with that $250,000, like a vacation to Europe, student loans, a hefty shopping spree, or a new car. So many possibilities!