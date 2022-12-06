58-year-old says massive lottery win will "accelerate" retirement plans

Winning the lottery is one thing; actually believing that it happened is quite another.

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” said Mijo Broz, a 56-year-old who lives in Oakville, Ontario. Broz said that he’s been playing the lottery regularly for “many years” and often chooses Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

After purchasing a ticket for the October 21 Lotto Max draw, he decided to scan it with his phone.

“I checked my tickets using the OLG App and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I thought, ‘Holy cow!'” he said.

Broz was stunned: he had just won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million.

“I was shocked,” he recalled. “My heart was beating fast.”

He immediately shared the news with his mom, who he said was “so excited and happy for me.”

“This is my first big win,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings, Broz said that he already has plans for his money, but he won’t be enjoying it alone: he’ll be giving some to his family.

“I will share this win with family, use some to accelerate my retirement, and think about getting a new car,” said Broz.

His winning ticket was purchased at SJ Convenience Store on Windward Drive in Grimsby.