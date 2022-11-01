Lottery winner thought she had won just $2 but was in fact a millionaire

A lottery winner in Manitoba thought she won just $2 when she checked her lottery tickets, but she was actually a fresh millionaire.

Lorette resident Diane Hebert couldn’t believe what she was hearing when she received a call from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) telling her she had won $1 million on the October 15 Lotto Max draw.

“I actually initially got an email,” explained Hebert, who bought her ticket on PlayNow.com.

“I won the $1 million, but I also won $2. Initially, I thought the prize was just for two dollars and that’s what the email was about, but then got a phone call, and wow!”

Hebert got the call explaining that she had matched all seven numbers to one of the Maxmillions prizes the day after the draw.

Her winning numbers were 9, 18, 23, 24, 34, 45, and 46. Even then, it still took Hebert some convincing.

“My first thought was that it was a joke. I rechecked my account and I still only saw the $2,” she laughed. “They were very patient with me.”

A regular player on PlayNow, Hebert said she never actually expected a win like this.

“Even right now, I can hardly believe it’s true,” she said as she claimed her prize. “You think about this for so long when you’re buying tickets, but it’s still a total shock!”

Hebert said she’s overwhelmed with the news and needs some time to think about what she will do with her recent windfall.

“It’s been a whirlwind – we just went to a financial planner,” she said.

Some things that come to mind for the win include getting a new car, some house renovations, and then some investing for the family.

A trip to Hawaii may also be in the cards, Herbert added.