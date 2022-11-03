After winning millions, lottery winner to pay for grandchildren's education

An Ontario woman just won a life-changing amount of money and she plans to use it to change the lives of her loved ones.

Hamilton resident Magdolna Kovac has been a regular lottery player for around 30 years and often plays Instant games.

While scanning her Instant Prestige ticket, Kovac recalls her reaction when she saw the “Big Winner” sign across the screen.

“I was speechless,” she said.

She immediately shared the news with her husband. However, she was understandably overcome with emotion after just finding out that she was now a multimillionaire.

“When I told my husband he thought I was losing it,” Kovac said, laughing. “I started to cry when I told him because it was overwhelming. It’s slowly starting to feel real.”

While playing her Instant Prestige ticket, Kovac realized she had won the game’s top prize worth $3,000,000.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her massive cheque, she said she plans to share her winnings with her family.

Magdolna plans to share her good fortune with her family and invest in her grandchildren’s future.

“I have a big, wonderful family that I plan to share with,” she said. “And my grandchildren will have their education paid for.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart on Upper Gage Avenue in Hamilton.