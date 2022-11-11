Bus driver wins lottery, calls her husband crying

A woman from Ontario said she was so stunned by her lottery win that she couldn’t help but cry when she found out.

Linda Watson from Union says she works as a bus driver and is a mother of two with three grandchildren. She also says she’s a regular lottery player who enjoys playing Instant tickets.

She recalls the moment when she found out about her win.

“When I played my ticket at home, I knew right away that I won,” said Watson. “But I still checked on the OLG App about four times to be sure!”

According to the results, Watson won a $100,000 prize with Instant Bingo Multiplier.

She was so shocked that she immediately called her husband while crying. Afraid that something was wrong, she said that he came running into the house to check on her.

“When I showed him the ticket, he couldn’t believe it,” she said. “He was so shocked.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to claim her winnings, Watson said she already has plans for her money: she’ll be using it to pay some bills and pay off her car loan. As for the rest, she’ll be putting it towards retirement.

“It’s very emotional and exciting,” she said.