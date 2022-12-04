After winning the lottery, an Ontario woman is closer to building her dream cabin.

Lesa Horton, 58, lives in Goderich and is a mother and grandmother. Not quite the regular lottery player, she said she buys lottery tickets whenever there’s a big MaxMillions jackpot.

After buying a ticket for a draw, she decided to check the results.

“I got the printout of the winning numbers from the store and started matching my numbers to them,” said Horton.

She couldn’t believe that she had matched most of the numbers, so she handed the ticket and printout to her boyfriend to “double-check.”

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she said.

Horton discovered she had won a MaxMillions prize in the October 7 Lotto Max draw.

Her winnings: an impressive $333,333.40.

“I was just vibrating with joy,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her winnings. “This experience is one of the best I’ve had in my life. I’m still saying, ‘Wow,’ even holding the cheque in my hand.”

Horton already has plans for her winnings: she’ll put money aside for her retirement and her grandchildren’s education.

The money will also help her achieve one of her goals.

“I have a cabin that I’m building, and this will accelerate the process,” she said. “I also want to go on some adventures and have some incredible experiences. I’ve been thinking about the Rocky Mountain train trip.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Goderich Convenience on Huron Road in Goderich.