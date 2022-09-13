A woman from Ontario just got a huge shock when she discovered that she had won the lottery. However, she needed a little assistance from her family to process the news.

Kelly Patton, a Bowmanville resident, is a regular lottery player. However, out of all the games that she plays, she said that Instant Crossword is her favourite.

But while playing the game one day, she noticed that something didn’t quite add up.

“I was playing my ticket and saw a lot of red – I’ve never seen that before, so I pulled out my phone and scanned it,” said the 62-year-old, who’s a mother of three and a grandmother of five.

That’s the moment when Patton learned that she had won the Instant Crossword top prize of $100,000.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God!’ and grabbed my daughter on the way to the store,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

“I needed her to come with me in case I fell over,” she said, laughing.

Patton said that she plans to save her winnings. However, she might use some of her winnings to plan a trip sometime in the future.

Patton’s winning ticket was purchased at Waverley Variety on Waverly Road in Bowmanville.