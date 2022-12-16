Lottery winner plans to save winnings for his daughter's future

Last October, one Ontario man started his morning just like everyone else: by checking his email. Except this was no ordinary day because that was the day when he’d learn that he had won the lottery.

Jobin Joy said he likes playing the lottery “when the jackpot is high,” so he bought a ticket on OLG.ca for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.

After the draw, he recalls waking up to an unusual email.

“I found out I won when I received an email from OLG,” said the 36-year-old father. “It was very exciting!”

Unable to keep the news to himself any longer, he immediately showed the results to his wife, but it was understandably a little too early to process something so monumental.

“It was 7 am, so she had to double and triple-check – she was so excited,” recalled Joy.

They were thrilled to learn that he had won a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his half-million-dollar cheque, he said that he’ll be using the money to pay off his mortgage. As for the rest of his winnings, they will go towards savings for his daughter’s future.

“It feels amazing,” he said.