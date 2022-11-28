47-year-old millwright wins lottery, plans family trip to Disneyland

One lottery player who has been playing since his twenties is planning an epic family vacation after a big win.

Edward Csapo, 47, is a father of two who lives in Windsor, Ontario, where he works as a millwright. He said that he’s been trying his luck in the lottery for the past 25 years and last October, his persistence finally paid off.

Csapo had purchased a lottery ticket online and when he saw an email from OLG in his inbox, he said he “knew it had to be something good.”

He found out that he had matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the October 12 Lotto 6/49 draw, netting him a $100,000 win.

“I saw $100,000 and was so happy to see I won,” he said. “My coworker was the first person I told because he was right beside me.

“I think he was happier than I was,” he added, laughing.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, Csapo said that he has some fun plans with his lottery win: he’ll be taking his family on a vacation to Disneyland.

“I feel joyous,” he said.

Csapo purchased his winning ticket on OLG.ca.