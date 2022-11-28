NewsLottery

47-year-old millwright wins lottery, plans family trip to Disneyland

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Nov 28 2022, 10:00 am
47-year-old millwright wins lottery, plans family trip to Disneyland
Konstantin Yolshin/Shutterstock | OLG

One lottery player who has been playing since his twenties is planning an epic family vacation after a big win.

Edward Csapo, 47, is a father of two who lives in Windsor, Ontario, where he works as a millwright. He said that he’s been trying his luck in the lottery for the past 25 years and last October, his persistence finally paid off.

Csapo had purchased a lottery ticket online and when he saw an email from OLG in his inbox, he said he “knew it had to be something good.”

Edward Csapo/OLG

He found out that he had matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the October 12 Lotto 6/49 draw, netting him a $100,000 win.

“I saw $100,000 and was so happy to see I won,” he said. “My coworker was the first person I told because he was right beside me.

“I think he was happier than I was,” he added, laughing.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, Csapo said that he has some fun plans with his lottery win: he’ll be taking his family on a vacation to Disneyland.

“I feel joyous,” he said.

Csapo purchased his winning ticket on OLG.ca.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.