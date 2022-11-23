Man won $25,000 in the lottery; wins an even bigger prize three years later

When it comes to the lottery it seems to be a combination of persistence and pure luck. And that appears to be the case with a recent winner from Ontario.

Sixty-year-old Balathasan Balasubramaniyam is a father of one and lives in Markham. A few years ago, he won a pretty sizeable amount of money in the lottery.

“I won $25,000 on Daily Keno three years ago,” he said. “I play my own set of numbers that are a combination of birthdays and anniversaries.”

After his win, Balasubramaniyam stuck to playing Daily Keno. One day, he went to the store to check his tickets and was surprised when the terminal froze — the screen showed ‘Big Winner.’

Balasubramaniyam had won the Daily Keno for the second time. However, this time he’d be taking home a much bigger prize of $100,000.

“I was shocked and so happy,” he said.

He immediately went home to share the happy news with his wife and son.

“They were both so excited,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque.

As for what he plans to do with his money, Balasubramaniyam said he’ll be using the money to renovate their home.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smoke & Variety on Hillcroft Drive in Markham.