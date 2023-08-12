Lottery player wakes up a multimillionaire after winning Lotto Max jackpot

What a way to start the weekend! One lottery player is pretty much going to be set for life after winning a massive jackpot.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, August 11, and there are quite a few winners who’ll be waking up to the happy news.

The lucky numbers from last night’s draw are 07, 08, 23, 28, 29, 31, 37, and bonus number 43. One very lottery player from Ontario managed to match all seven numbers, netting themselves a life-changing prize worth $55 million.

It was certainly a lucky night for Ontario lottery players.

There were four Max Millions prizes up for grabs, but according to PlayNow, only one person won a prize worth $1 million after matching the numbers 3, 9, 26, 27, 34, 39, and 48, and the winning ticket was sold in Kitchener.

Someone also won the Lotto Max second prize worth $243,597.90, and the winning ticket was purchased in the Thunder Bay area.

Two Encore tickets worth $100,000 were also sold in Sarnia and St. Catharines.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, August 15. The main prize is worth $13 million.