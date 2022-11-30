"I’m so grateful": Lottery winner forgot she had ticket and carried it around for months

A lottery winner is feeling extra lucky after carrying her ticket around for several months before discovering it in her wallet.

Krista Castagna discovered her forgotten lottery ticket when she was cleaning out her wallet, netting $100,000 thanks to the Extra she added to a Lotto Max ticket for a draw back in June.

Castagna’s winning ticket matched the last six digits of the winning Extra number for the

June 28 Lotto Max draw – 5266577.

After purchasing her ticket from Harvest Hills Lotto at 615-54 Ellerslie Road SW in Edmonton on June 27, Castagna put her ticket in her wallet and forgot about it for several months.

When she brought her ticket into the store on November 7 and scanned it on the self-

checker, she was shocked.

“I was in disbelief,” she said.

The happy winner said she plans to put her windfall towards her mortgage.

“It’s a wonderful gift. I’m so grateful,” she added.