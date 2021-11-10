This week's Lotto Max jackpot is now a staggering $50 million

The Lotto Max jackpot is set to soar this week after no winning ticket was sold for Tuesday night’s draw.

According to Loto-Québec, one ticket won a smooth $196,118, but the big loot — $50 million — is now up for grabs on Friday.

Apart from the big prize, two additional prizes of $2 million will also be up for grabs.

Feeling lucky? Get your tickets before the draw on November 12.