This week's Lotto Max jackpot is now a staggering $50 million
Nov 10 2021, 4:08 pm
The Lotto Max jackpot is set to soar this week after no winning ticket was sold for Tuesday night’s draw.
According to Loto-Québec, one ticket won a smooth $196,118, but the big loot — $50 million — is now up for grabs on Friday.
- You might also like:
- "Timbiebs": Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons launch limited edition Timbits
- Here’s how much a pint of beer is around the world
- "My heart is broken": Drake issues statement following Astroworld tragedy
Apart from the big prize, two additional prizes of $2 million will also be up for grabs.
Feeling lucky? Get your tickets before the draw on November 12.
Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online until 10:30 pm on Friday. Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The odds of winning the jackpot in the Canada-wide lottery are 1 in 33,294,800. But that lucky one could be you.