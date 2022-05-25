Long shot: Mike Smith allows goal from other end of the rink (VIDEO)

Whoops.

Down 3-2 in the third period in the Battle of Alberta, the Calgary Flames tied the game on a shot from long distance.

And I mean long distance.

Rasmus Andersson’s slap shot from well inside his own blue line, 183 feet away, completely fooled Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

Somehow, it went in the net.

It’s one of the strangest playoff goals of all-time.

Lucky for Smith, his team bailed him out. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the game-winning goal with under four minutes left in the third period, and the Oilers went on to win 5-3.

Safe to say Smith owes him dinner.

“I can laugh now, right?” Smith said after the game. He said he no idea where the puck was.

“I don’t think there’s been a time in my career where I’ve lost a puck where I have no idea where it went… A win’s a win.”