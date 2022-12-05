London, what? Western Canada tries to explain popular store to the rest of the country

London Drugs has been trending on Twitter in Canada after one user pointed out that the store’s uniqueness makes it challenging to explain to folks that have never visited one.

After starting with humble beginnings in 1945, the first London Drugs opened a 1,000-square-foot community drugstore on Main Street in Vancouver.

Fast-forward to today, and it’s become a familiar retailer in Western Canada. London Drugs stores are open across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

They are so much more than just a drugstore. But what is the perfect way to describe the place you can pick up your prescription and buy a flatscreen TV?

Twitter is trying to figure that out.

Over the weekend, Twitter user A.H. sparked this conversation, which has since garnered thousands and likes and prompted hundreds of comments.

“Trying to explain London Drugs to anyone who has not lived in Vancouver is difficult. There are no similar stores in Canada,” her tweet reads.

Trying to explain London Drugs to anyone who has not lived in Vancouver is difficult. There are no similar stores in Canada. "It's a drug store… BUT it also sells computers, cameras, kitchen appliances, and some furniture… and develops photos," is just not credible. — A. H. (@a_h_reaume) December 3, 2022

A.H. added suggestions of explanations like, “It’s a drug store… BUT it also sells computers, cameras, kitchen appliances, and some furniture… and develops photos,” but added the description, “is just not credible.”

She even proposed describing London Drugs as “a crossover between Shoppers [Drug Mart] and Best Buy?”

Or, “Imagine a smaller version of Future Shop… but you can get prescription drugs and makeup there.”

Many users chimed in with their own explanations as well.

I lived away from Western Canada for awhile so would get delivery, and in addition to your mixer, soap, socks, and earbuds you have the option in spring to add Girl Guide Cookies. — Evakatrina (@evakatrina) December 5, 2022

I moved here from Ontario about 20 years ago and can confirm that I was like… wtf?! What kind of store is this even? There are COMPUTERS and TAMPONS in the same store? — A. H. (@a_h_reaume) December 3, 2022

One user referenced a recent craze London Drugs customers went wild over — a statue of a banana that has been peeled back to reveal a duck’s head. The figure was called a Duckana and was part of a collection by London Drugs.

“How did this company even develop its odd category-defying mix of goods and services? A.C. asked. “The idea that people would want to buy a TV or a kitchen-aid mixer while they wait for their birth control meds to be filled seems like such a bad business idea. Yet, it works!”

Official supplier of Ducknannas is all people need to know 😃 pic.twitter.com/C64TXWpkuO — Lisa *Common Suffering WTF!* Ford (@Lisa_C_Ford) December 3, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to London Drugs for comment.

While Western Canadians are still figuring out the right words to describe the store, there seems to be little debate on how much of a cherished staple the store is to those with access to one.

How would you describe London Drugs to someone that’s never seen one before?