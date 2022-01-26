Amazon Prime’s hit show LOL: Last One Laughing is officially coming to Canada.

If you’re not familiar with the show’s premise, the rules are simple: put a bunch of comedians in a room with each other for six hours. Whoever laughs first is out, and the last one standing gets a large sum of cash.

The hit comedy competition has already seen international success in countries like Australia, Germany, and Italy. Now the Amazon Prime original has come to Canada, and the cast is better than we could have imagined.

Along with host Jay Baruchel, the ensemble pairs rising stars with Canadian comedy royalty:

Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)

Debra DiGiovanni (Humour Resources)

Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall)

Jon Lajoie (The League)

Tom Green (Road Trip, The Tom Green Show)

Mae Martin (Feel Good)

Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?)

Brandon Ash- Mohammed (TallBoyz)

Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience)

K. Trevor Wilson (Letterkenny)

The comedian who doesn’t laugh or break a smile, outlasting their competitors, wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice.

According to a press release submitted to Daily Hive, “the series uses over thirty cameras to catch all of the deranged hijinks during the unpredictable competition as the all-star cast bring their various styles to the table, including stand-up, musical performance, improvisational, and physical comedy, among others.”

Some people watching at home try to play along by holding in their laughter for as long as possible. But with this cast, your chances of keeping a straight face are slim to none.

The first of six LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episodes premieres on Amazon Prime on February 18.