Anyone who is already feeling the love ahead of Valentine’s Day has another reason to smile right now because the Love Your City contest is back for its second year.

But who says the joy and general feel-good vibes of Valentine’s should be restricted to just one day? We all need a little more than that following the storm we have weathered (and continue to weather) since March 2020.

Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) across Metro Vancouver — a whole 16 of them — have joined forces once again to spread love locally for the entire month of February, inviting you and fellow Vancouverites to find love in your surrounding neighbourhoods.

To ensure you enjoy the journey of discovering local gems, this year’s BIA partners have added an extra dose of wonder and awe to the experience, placing adorable heart installations in each neighbourhood — and some extras — throughout the city.

Instagrammable moments

Aside from serving as beautiful backdrops for photos with your special someone, solo, with a group of your pals, or even your furry friend, the installations featured this month double on impact.

When you stop by any of the neighbourhoods taking part in the Love Your City contest (we’ll share those in just a moment), keep an eye out for vibrant murals, glistening lights, window decals, love banners, giant sweetheart candies, oversized wooden hearts, art installations, and much more.

Then, be sure to take a photo of — or with — the love-themed piece you find and post it to your Instagram account to potentially score up to $4,000 in prizes.

Month-long contests

Whether you post to your feed or story is up to you; just remember to do two things. Tag @loveyourcitycontest and use the hashtag of the neighbourhood you are visiting (for example, #findlovewest4th or #findloveyaletown). By following these incredibly easy steps, you’ll be automatically entered to win neighbourhood prizes.

Oh, there’s also the chance to win the grand prize, consisting of goodies from each of this year’s participating neighbourhoods (not bad, right?). The cherry on top? You can enter as many times as you like — before the contest end date on February 28 — as long as each post features a different installation.

Love-themed surprises

If you’re ready to reinvigorate your walking routes in the city, simultaneously clock up your steps, and admire expressions of love that will ultimately warm your heart, this month is the perfect time to do so.

With ample ground to cover, you can check out Downtown Vancouver, the West End, Robson Street, Gastown, Cambie Village, Point Grey Village, the East Village, Collingwood, Mount Pleasant, Kitsilano West 4th, Kitsilano West Broadway, Yaletown, Marpole, South Granville, Dunbar Village, and Strathcona.

“We all need a little more love in our lives right now and what better way than exploring our fabulous city to find cute heart candies,” Jane McFadden of the Kitsilano Business Association tells Daily Hive. “We really hope Vancouverites feel the love from our neighbourhoods.”

To learn more about the ways you can #findlove at local installations in Vancouver this month, follow the Love Your City contest page on Instagram or visit vancouverbiapartnership.com.

When: February 1 to 28

Where: East Village, Mount Pleasant, Point Grey Village, Gastown, Kitsilano West 4th, Kitsilano West Broadway, Downtown Vancouver, Dunbar Village, Marpole, Strathcona, Yaletown, Cambie Village, Robson Street, West End, Collingwood, South Granville

Price: Free