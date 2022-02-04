FoodFood News

Loblaw recalls PC Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to possible glass

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Feb 4 2022, 2:46 pm
Loblaw recalls PC Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to possible glass
JHVEphoto/Shutterstock
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for President’s Choice Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to the possible presence of glass.

According to the agency, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling its PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace.

They’re asking the public not to consume the product after a consumer complaint triggered the recall.

food recall

President’s Choice

The product comes in packs of four 200ml glass bottles and is identifiable with a best-before date of September 24, 2023, and the UPC 0 60383 02157 3.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

Customers are asked to check if they have the recalled products and either throw them out or return them to the location where purchased.

At this time, the CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Karen Doradea
