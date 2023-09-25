News

Lions Gate Bridge completely closes as metal debris gets stuck on signals

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Sep 25 2023, 8:30 pm
Update: The bridge has now reopened 

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed in both directions Monday afternoon as crews removed metal debris that got wrapped around one of the signalling rods near the south end.

Drive BC said on X, formerly Twitter, that the debris was windborne and got caught on the bridge.

The provincial traffic monitoring agency shared photos of a worker removing the large piece of metal.

“Creating a new use for a shovel while in a bucket truck,” Drive BC tweeted.

 

