Lions Gate Bridge completely closes as metal debris gets stuck on signals

Update: The bridge has now reopened

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed in both directions Monday afternoon as crews removed metal debris that got wrapped around one of the signalling rods near the south end.

Drive BC said on X, formerly Twitter, that the debris was windborne and got caught on the bridge.

⛔️UPDATE – #BCHwy99 #LionsGateBridge currently closed in both directions while one of our #ConeZoneBC🦺 personnel retrieve the overhead windborne debris caught on a #LGB light bridge. https://t.co/gTpcIqfORa pic.twitter.com/D9PglM9MLA — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 25, 2023

#BCHwy99 – The centre lane of the #LionsGateBridge is currently on red [closed] to deal with some airborne debris that has become entangled with one of our light bridges. A ConeZoneBC🦺 crew is enroute. Please watch out for them! pic.twitter.com/89l9317nBU — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 25, 2023

The provincial traffic monitoring agency shared photos of a worker removing the large piece of metal.

“Creating a new use for a shovel while in a bucket truck,” Drive BC tweeted.